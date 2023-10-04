How to Watch the 2023 Cricket World Cup in the United States

The 2023 ICC ODI Cricket World Cup is just around the corner, and cricket fans in the United States can finally watch all 48 matches from the comfort of their homes. With various streaming options available, there’s no excuse to miss out on the action.

Cricket may not be as popular in the U.S. as it is in other countries, but the World Cup provides the perfect opportunity to dive into the sport and witness the thrilling match-ups between the world’s finest cricket teams. This includes a highly anticipated grudge match between England’s Three Lions, the current world champions, and Pakistan’s Men in Green.

The tournament, scheduled to take place between October 5th and November 19th, will feature 10 teams competing in a round-robin style format. The teams participating are India (hosts), England (defending champions), Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and the Netherlands.

If you’re wondering about the match timings, dedicated fans will have to adjust their schedule as most matches start at 2 p.m. IST (India Standard Time). This translates to either 4:30 a.m. ET or 5:30 a.m. ET, depending on the time change on November 5th. There are also a few games scheduled for 10:30 a.m. IST (1 a.m. ET until the time change).

To stream the 2023 Cricket World Cup, the best overall streaming service option is ESPN+. They have exclusive agreements with Willow TV, the official broadcaster of the ICC cricket events. ESPN+ offers all 48 matches in both English and Hindi, and you can watch the games on various platforms such as Xbox, Roku, Apple TV, and more.

For hardcore cricket fans looking for a dedicated cricket channel, Sling TV is the go-to streaming service. Willow TV, the 24/7 live cricket channel in the U.S., is available on Sling TV. You can subscribe to either Sling’s Orange or Blue tier and add the Desi Binge+ package to get access to Willow TV.

Alternatively, DirecTV Stream also offers Willow TV as part of its sports package. However, it is slightly more expensive compared to Sling TV.

Whichever streaming service you choose, make sure to take advantage of these options and enjoy the thrilling matches of the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

Sources:

– ESPN.com

– Sling.com