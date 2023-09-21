The Continental: From the World of John Wick Prequel Series Explores the Origins of the High-End Hitman Hotel

The Continental: From the World of John Wick is a three-part prequel series streaming on Peacock that delves into the backstory of Winston Scott, the manager of Manhattan’s exclusive hotel for professional assassins. Set in 1970s New York, the series follows Winston as he assembles a team of killers to save his brother and challenge the current hotelier, Cormac.

To celebrate the release of the spinoff series, Lionsgate and Peacock have created Welcome to the Continental: The Hotel Bar Experience, a three-week-long pop-up event in New York’s Financial District. Guests can immerse themselves in the secretive world of assassins while enjoying interactive storylines, decadent cocktails, and the chance to meet characters from the show.

To watch The Continental, viewers must have a subscription to Peacock. The streaming service offers two plans: the ad-supported Premium plan for $6 per month or the ad-free Premium Plus plan for $12 per month. The Premium Plus plan also includes the ability to download and watch select titles offline, as well as access to local NBC channels.

For those looking to catch up on the John Wick movies, Starz is the recommended platform. New subscribers can currently enjoy the first three months of Starz for only $3 per month. Alternatively, all four John Wick films are available to rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video, with prices ranging from $4 to $13. Physical copies of the movies can also be purchased on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD digital from Amazon.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick provides audiences with an exciting glimpse into the origins of the hitman hotel and the character of Winston Scott. The prequel series immerses viewers in the dangerous and thrilling world of assassins, showcasing the high-stakes battles for power and survival. Don’t miss out on this action-packed addition to the John Wick franchise.

