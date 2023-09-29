Where to Stream Gen V Online: A Guide for Fans of The Boys

Gen V, the latest spin-off of the hit series The Boys, takes viewers back to the world of diabolical superheroes. Set in the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, the show explores the college years of the “supes” seen in The Boys and their aspirations to join Vought’s Seven under the leadership of Homelander. Alongside the usual college activities of partying, studying, and sex, Gen V promises the over-the-top gore and subversiveness that fans have come to expect from The Boys.

If you’re eager to stream Gen V, you’ll need to head over to Amazon Prime Video, as it is a Prime Original. Existing Prime subscribers can enjoy the new spin-off at no extra cost. However, if you’re not already a Prime member, there are a couple of options available. You can opt for a Prime Video membership, which provides access solely to Prime Video content for a monthly fee of $8.99. Alternatively, signing up for the full Prime membership at $14.99 per month (or $139 per year) not only grants you access to Gen V but also includes perks such as two-day Prime shipping, special deals on Amazon, Amazon Music Prime, and a vast selection of content on Prime Video.

For those looking to watch Gen V for free, Prime Video offers a 30-day free trial. We recommend waiting until the entire series has been released, then taking advantage of the trial to binge-watch the entire show. Just remember to cancel before the trial ends to avoid any charges.

Gen V premiered on Thursday, Sept. 28, with a three-episode premiere, and new episodes are being released every Thursday night until the series finale. If you haven’t caught up on The Boys yet, you can also stream it exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, as it is also a Prime Original.

