In 1978, Earth, Wind & Fire, the renowned super group with their eclectic style that straddled disco, soul, and R&B, released their greatest hits album, “The Best of Earth, Wind & Fire, Vol. 1.” Among the compilation of their celebrated discography, the band included a new track called “September,” which would go on to become an iconic song in popular culture.

With its enthusiastic, tight horns, catchy hook, and alluringly vibrant energy, “September” has become a beloved anthem for music lovers around the world. The song’s contagious charm transcends generations, and its timeless appeal has made it an enduring favorite.

If you’re a fan of Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September” and have a streaming service, you’re in luck. The majority of music streaming platforms feature this iconic track in their catalogs. Spotify alone boasts over 1.3 billion streams of the song, a testament to its enduring popularity. But even if you don’t have a streaming music platform, you can always enjoy the late-70s nostalgia watching the music video on YouTube.

While “September” remains the quintessential song associated with this month, it is worth mentioning another notable track: Green Day’s “Wake Me Up When September Ends.” However, while Green Day’s song is somber and lacking the enthusiastic musicianship that defines Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September,” it still has its own appeal for those who prefer a more introspective tone.

As fans eagerly await the 30th anniversary Dookie collection from Green Day, set for release on September 29, they can enjoy the joyful spirit and infectious melodies of “September” Earth, Wind & Fire in the meantime.

In conclusion, “September” Earth, Wind & Fire continues to captivate and inspire music lovers with its timeless appeal. Whether streaming the song on popular platforms or watching the music video on YouTube, the exuberance of this iconic track is a reminder of the enduring power of music.

