The Haunting Continues: Explore the World of “Hell House LLC” in “The Carmichael Manor”

Get ready to experience more spine-chilling moments, sinister clowns, and hair-raising found footage sequences, as the beloved “Hell House LLC” franchise returns with a thrilling new installment just in time for Halloween.

In “Hell House LLC: The Carmichael Manor,” award-winning Writer Stephen Cognetti takes us to a fresh location, but fear not, loyal fans, as this new entry remains deeply connected to the lore established in the previous three films.

To fully immerse yourself in the terrifying narrative of “The Carmichael Manor,” it may be wise to catch up on the rest of the “Hell House LLC” series. Luckily, there is a range of streaming options available, allowing you to witness the horror unfold from the very beginning.

Subscription streaming services such as Prime Video, Shudder, FuboTV, AMC+, and Screambox offer all three previous films in the franchise – “Hell House LLC (2015),” “Hell House LLC II: The Abandoned Hotel,” and “Hell House LLC III: Lake of Fire (2020)” – ensuring you don’t miss a single spine-chilling moment.

For those seeking free options, platforms like The Roku Channel, Vudu, Tubi, Crackle, and Plex also provide access to the entire “Hell House LLC” series with ads.

Now, prepare yourself for the highly anticipated release of “Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor (2023).” This latest chapter in the franchise is set to premiere exclusively on the popular streaming service, Shudder, starting Monday, October 30th.

Step into the world of “Hell House LLC” once again, where nightmares come to life and every corner holds a dark secret. Brace yourself for an unforgettable Halloween experience like no other.

