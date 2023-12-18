London’s Luxury Hospitality Scene Shines Even Brighter in 2023

Summary: London’s luxury hospitality scene is set to dazzle in 2023 with a range of new offerings from top hotel brands. From celebrity hotspots to unique amenities and vibrant art collections, the city is brimming with options for travelers seeking a luxurious experience.

Where to Stay:

The Londoner, located in the heart of Leicester Square, has quickly become the go-to destination for celebrities and discerning travelers alike. This super boutique hotel offers 350 bedrooms and suites, six restaurants and bars, and access to a private screening room. The hotel’s warm and neutral color palettes, designed renowned firm Yabu Pushelberg, exude sophistication with a touch of British charm. For the ultimate stay, book one of the luxurious penthouse suites overlooking Leicester Square or opt for the Trafalgar Suites, complete with a living area, kitchenette, and foyer.

Exclusive Amenities:

The Londoner also features The Residence, a private members’ club-style space hidden above the main floor. Guests can enjoy continental breakfast at the Y Bar, indulge in afternoon tea and snacks, or sip cocktails in The Viewing Gallery, surrounded a permanent exhibition of British and international art. For a hidden gem, venture through the bathrooms to discover The Whisky Bar, a speakeasy-style enclave.

Culinary Delights:

This “super boutique” hotel boasts an impressive array of dining options. Start your day with breakfast at Whitcomb’s or enjoy afternoon tea at The Stage. For gin enthusiasts, Joshua’s Tavern offers 52 varieties of terroir-led gin and tonics. Be sure to visit the rooftop izakaya lounge, 8 at The Londoner, for a modern Japanese dining experience.

Wellness and Art:

The Retreat, an entire floor dedicated to wellness, offers a private training gym, indoor pool, treatment rooms, and Refuel, a spot for rejuvenating smoothies and beauty juices. The Londoner’s art collection, curated James Robertson, features works from local artists, including a woodcut print Anton Gormley on the staircase. The hotel also embraces holiday spirit with a stunning Christmas tree designed fashion designer Huishan Zhang.

The Connaught:

Another must-visit luxury hotel in London is The Connaught, located in Mayfair. This historic hotel has partnered with renowned artists for its annual Christmas tree design. This year, British artist Dame Rachel Whiteread’s creation, featuring 102 circular neon white hoops, adorns Carlos Place, illuminating the streets of Mayfair.

London’s luxury hospitality scene continues to shine, offering travelers an unforgettable experience filled with opulence and charm.