Sony Unveils Portal-Ready Devices for Preorder

Sony is set to release a range of exciting new devices for PlayStation fans in the coming months. While the PlayStation 5 “slim” has already made its debut in limited quantities, the highly anticipated PlayStation Portal is on track to arrive in less than a week. In addition to these gaming consoles, Sony is launching the Pulse Explore earbuds and the Pulse Elite headset.

The Pulse Explore earbuds, priced at $199.99, offer a unique wireless experience with low latency and lossless audio. Sony claims that this delivers a more immersive experience, although further testing is required to validate this claim. The earbuds can be connected to the PlayStation Portal, PS5, PC, or Mac via PlayStation Link technology and the included PlayStation Link USB adapter. Additionally, users can simultaneously connect the Pulse Explore to a PlayStation Link-supported device and a Bluetooth-supported device, such as a smartphone. Preorders for the Pulse Explore are now available from Amazon, Best Buy, Sony’s PlayStation Direct store, and GameStop.

The Pulse Elite headset, priced at $149.99, builds upon the success of the Pulse 3D headset released in 2020. This wireless headset features a retractable boom mic that can be conveniently hidden in the cup, along with a charging hanger. With AI-enhanced noise rejection technology, the Pulse Elite aims to filter out unwanted background noise. Like the Pulse Explore earbuds, it offers low latency and lossless audio and supports PlayStation Link. Preorders for the Pulse Elite headset can be made at Amazon, Best Buy, and Sony’s PlayStation Direct store.

Sony’s commitment to innovation and immersive gaming experiences is evident with the introduction of these Portal-ready devices. Whether it’s the untethered freedom of wireless earbuds or the superior audio quality of a high-performance headset, players can now elevate their gaming experiences to new heights. Preorder your Pulse Explore earbuds or Pulse Elite headset today and prepare yourself for the next level of gaming excellence.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. When will the Pulse Explore earbuds be available for purchase?

The Pulse Explore earbuds will be released on December 6th. Preorders are already open.

2. Can I use the Pulse Explore earbuds with devices other than the PlayStation Portal?

Yes, the Pulse Explore earbuds can be connected to a PS5, PC, or Mac via the included PlayStation Link USB adapter. They can also connect to a Bluetooth-supported device like a smartphone.

3. What is the release date for the Pulse Elite headset?

The Pulse Elite headset will be released on February 21st. Preorders are currently being accepted.

4. What are the standout features of the Pulse Elite headset?

The Pulse Elite headset boasts a retractable boom mic, AI-enhanced noise rejection, low latency, and lossless audio. It can connect to the PlayStation Portal, PS5, PC, or Mac via the PlayStation Link USB adapter. Bluetooth-supported devices can also be connected simultaneously.