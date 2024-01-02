90 Day: The Single Life Takes a Dramatic Turn for Natalie

Season 4 of TLC’s hit reality TV show, 90 Day: The Single Life, is back with a bang, and it’s filled with surprises. Former cast members such as Chantel Everett, Veronica, and Natalie Mordovtseva are making a comeback, but this time, they are on a new path of self-discovery in the dating world.

One of the most talked-about returnees is Natalie Mordovtseva, who first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé in 2019. Fans can now follow her journey on Instagram at @nataliemordovtseva. Since her failed marriage to Mike Youngquist, Natalie has fallen in love again with Josh Weinstein, a CEO of a modeling agency based in Los Angeles. However, their relationship is anything but smooth sailing.

On the show, Natalie made the decision to move from Florida to LA to be closer to Josh and to pursue her acting and modeling career. But things quickly take a turn when she realizes that Josh’s lifestyle doesn’t align with her goals of starting a family. Natalie dreams of a committed relationship and having children, but she begins to question if Josh can give her the future she envisions.

In the first episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, viewers witness Natalie’s emotional reunion with her mother at the airport. They had been separated for two and a half years due to various reasons, including COVID, paperwork, and war. The mother-daughter duo is now moving to LA, where Josh resides. However, tensions arise as Natalie and Josh frequently argue, particularly about their living situation. Natalie feels neglected Josh, who prioritizes work over their relationship.

Alongside Natalie’s story, the show also features other returning cast members. Chantel, who recently went through a divorce from her husband Pedro, embarks on a healing trip to Greece in search of new love. Tyray musters up the courage to ask his crush out, and Debbie reveals her plan to start an Alpaca farm. Additionally, ex-couple Tim and Veronica support each other in their individual quests to find love, and alum John falls for a Texas woman who has three non-negotiable demands.

Catch all the drama and excitement of 90 Day: The Single Life season 4 every Monday at 8 pm ET on TLC. You can also stream the new episodes on platforms such as Philo, FuboTV, and DirecTV Stream. If you want to catch up on the previous seasons, they are available on Amazon Prime Video, Discovery Plus, Apple TV+, and HBO Max.