Title: Dining Options for a Festive Evening at the Dana Point Harbor Boat Parade

Summary: Enjoy the annual Boat Parade of Lights at the Dana Point Harbor in a new and delicious way exploring the various dining options available along the parade route. From pizza to seafood, here are some top choices that will satisfy your appetite while providing excellent views of the dazzling holiday spectacle.

Beach Harbor Pizza: Indulge in delicious pizza, pasta, sandwiches, and salads at this grab-and-go pizza joint. While you won’t catch a direct view of the parade, it’s a convenient spot to grab a quick bite before securing a prime viewing spot near the water.

The Brig: Offering a casual dining experience, The Brig serves breakfast, burgers, pasta, and seafood dishes. Although it doesn’t provide a view of the parade, its patio is a pleasant place to enjoy a meal.

Coffee Importers / Scoop Deck: A must-visit place, this Dana Point staple serves Lappert’s ice cream, handmade coffee drinks, sandwiches, and juices. Located near the docks and boasting ample patio space, it offers an ideal spot to savor your meal while enjoying the boat parade.

El Torito: Treat yourself to authentic Mexican cuisine while enjoying breathtaking views of the harbor. El Torito offers a prime location to witness the maritime light spectacle while sipping on refreshing margaritas and savoring tasty tacos.

Frisby Cellars: Situated on the southernmost side of the harbor, this wine tasting room provides an intimate ambiance with its vaulted ceilings and wine barrel tables. Enjoy their wines made from Paso Robles grapes, accompanied light bites such as cheese and meats.

Gemmell’s: Experience the taste of French-Continental cuisine at Gemmell’s. With an inviting atmosphere adorned with flocked Christmas trees, it’s the perfect spot for a cozy holiday dinner. Indulge in dishes like shrimp scampi, roasted lamb rack, and lobster bisque.

Glasspar: Take a short stroll from the restaurant to the boat parade at Dana Marina Plaza and enjoy a seafood-forward menu at Glasspar. Delight your taste buds with dishes like shrimp ceviche, swordfish, and duck breast, and complement your meal with seasonal holiday cocktails.

Harpoon Henry’s: Boasting a heated patio and large windows overlooking the light show, Harpoon Henry’s offers an exceptional dining and viewing experience. With a diverse menu including jumbo shrimp cocktail, burgers, and an array of seafood options, it’s a top choice for a night of luxury.

Jimmy’s Famous American Tavern: Located at the Dana Marina Plaza, Jimmy’s Famous American Tavern is renowned for its hearty American fare. Enjoy dishes like a towering fried chicken sandwich, barbecue baby back ribs, and indulgent desserts like cherry cobbler.

Jon’s Fish Market: For the seafood lovers, Jon’s Fish Market serves mouthwatering fish and chips, as well as a selection of fresh fish and seafood options. While there is no view of the parade, you can order dishes to-go and find a nearby spot to watch the festivities.

Enjoy a memorable evening at the Dana Point Harbor Boat Parade combining the enchanting sights with delicious meals from these fantastic dining options. Make sure to check availability and consider making reservations in advance to secure the best seats for this festive event.