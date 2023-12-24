Florida: Land of Alligators and Waterways

Florida, with its vast network of waterways, is home to over 1 million alligators. A recent study conducted A-Z Animals identified the top 30 most alligator-infested waters in the Sunshine State. Topping the list is Lake Okeechobee, the largest lake in Florida, with a staggering count of 9,308 alligators.

While Lake Okeechobee dominates in terms of alligator population, other water bodies also harbor a significant number of these reptiles. Orange Lake in Alachua County comes in second, with a count of 2,732 alligators. Lake George in Volusia County and Lake Jesup in Seminole County follow closely behind.

It’s important to note that while these waters may have a high concentration of alligators, it is illegal to harm or disturb them without proper permits. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has strict regulations in place to ensure the safety of both humans and alligators.

To avoid potential encounters with alligators, the commission advises residents and tourists to keep a safe distance when spotting these creatures. It is also crucial to keep pets on a leash and away from the water’s edge, as they can resemble natural prey to alligators.

Swimming should be limited to designated areas during daylight hours, and it is strongly discouraged to swim with pets. Alligators are most active during dusk and dawn, increasing the chances of an unwanted interaction.

Feeding alligators is not only illegal but also dangerous. When these creatures associate humans with food, it creates a dangerous situation for both parties involved. It is essential to respect the natural instincts and behaviors of alligators and refrain from interfering with their habitat.

If anyone encounters an alligator that poses a potential threat, it is recommended to contact the agency’s Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286) for assistance.

Florida’s waterways offer a fascinating ecosystem that sustains a diverse range of wildlife, including the iconic alligator. By respecting these animals and their natural habitat, we can coexist with these magnificent creatures safely.