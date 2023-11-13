Where Telegram Download Files In PC?

Telegram is a popular messaging app that allows users to send messages, make voice and video calls, and share files with friends and colleagues. One of the key features of Telegram is its ability to download and store files on your PC. But where exactly does Telegram download these files?

When you receive a file on Telegram, whether it’s a photo, video, or document, the app automatically saves it to a specific folder on your PC. The location of this folder depends on the operating system you are using.

On Windows, Telegram downloads files to the “Downloads” folder default. This is the same folder where your web browser saves downloaded files. You can easily access this folder opening the File Explorer and navigating to the “Downloads” section.

On macOS, Telegram saves files to the “Downloads” folder as well. To find this folder, click on the Finder icon in your dock, then select “Downloads” from the sidebar. Alternatively, you can use the keyboard shortcut “Command + Shift + L” to quickly access the folder.

On Linux, Telegram downloads files to the “Downloads” folder too. You can find this folder opening the file manager and navigating to the “Downloads” section.

FAQ:

Q: Can I change the default download location in Telegram?

A: Yes, you can change the default download location in Telegram. To do this, open the app’s settings, go to the “Advanced” section, and select “Downloads.” From there, you can choose a new folder where Telegram will save your downloaded files.

Q: Can I choose where to save each file individually?

A: Yes, you can choose where to save each file individually. When you receive a file on Telegram, simply click on the “Save to Downloads” button and select a different folder to save the file.

Q: Can I delete files from the Telegram app without deleting them from my PC?

A: Yes, you can delete files from the Telegram app without deleting them from your PC. When you delete a file from Telegram, it only removes it from the app’s interface, not from your PC’s storage. If you want to delete the file completely, you will need to manually delete it from the folder where Telegram saved it.

In conclusion, Telegram downloads files to the default “Downloads” folder on your PC, regardless of the operating system you are using. However, you have the flexibility to change the default download location or choose where to save each file individually.