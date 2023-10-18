Analyzing Pinterest’s Analyst Ratings: Are Experts Bullish or Bearish?

Pinterest (PINS) has been under the scrutiny of analysts in the past quarter, resulting in a range of ratings. Analysts have been classified into five categories: bullish, somewhat bullish, indifferent, somewhat bearish, and bearish.

Within the last quarter, there have been a total of 5 bullish ratings, 3 somewhat bullish ratings, 10 indifferent ratings, and no somewhat bearish or bearish ratings. Looking at the ratings over the past 3 months, there were 4 bullish ratings 1 month ago, 1 bullish rating and 2 somewhat bearish ratings 2 months ago, and 1 bullish rating, 2 somewhat bullish ratings, and 6 indifferent ratings 3 months ago.

The average price target given these 18 analysts is $31.73, which is higher than the current price of Pinterest at $27.8, implying potential upside. This average target has increased 9.11% compared to the previous average price target of $29.08.

Analyst ratings are significant as they reflect the opinions and predictions of experts based on their research, attending company events, and analyzing financial statements. These ratings are often published quarterly or when the company releases major updates. Some analysts go further and provide predictions for key metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue.

However, it is essential to remember that analysts’ ratings are subjective and at the end of the day, they are giving their opinions. Investors should use these ratings as a part of their research but not solely rely on them. Benzinga, the source of this article, is one platform that tracks analyst ratings and provides additional guidance with their analyst success scores.

In conclusion, Pinterest has received a mixed bag of ratings from analysts in the last quarter. The average price target is optimistic, suggesting potential upside. However, investors should approach these ratings cautiously and consider other factors before making investment decisions.

