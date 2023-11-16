Where Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Married?

In a surprise turn of events, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their home in Franklin, Tennessee. The couple, who had been dating on and off for nearly a decade, finally said their “I dos” in front of a small group of close friends and family.

The decision to have a low-key wedding came as no surprise to fans of the couple, who have always valued their privacy. Instead of opting for a lavish affair, Miley and Liam chose to exchange vows in the comfort of their own home, surrounded the people who mean the most to them.

The couple’s decision to marry in Tennessee holds special significance for Miley, as it is her home state. Growing up in the spotlight, Miley has always maintained a strong connection to her roots, and choosing to marry in Tennessee was a way for her to honor her heritage.

While the exact details of the ceremony remain under wraps, it is rumored that the couple incorporated elements of both their Australian and American backgrounds into the celebration. This fusion of cultures is reflective of their relationship, which has always been a beautiful blend of two worlds.

FAQ:

Q: When did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth get married?

A: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth got married in a private ceremony in Franklin, Tennessee.

Q: Where did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth get married?

A: The couple got married at their home in Franklin, Tennessee.

Q: How long have Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth been together?

A: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have been dating on and off for nearly a decade.

Q: Why did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth choose to have a low-key wedding?

A: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth value their privacy and wanted to have an intimate ceremony surrounded close friends and family.

Q: What is the significance of Tennessee for Miley Cyrus?

A: Tennessee is Miley Cyrus’ home state, and she wanted to honor her heritage getting married there.

In conclusion, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s decision to marry in their Tennessee home showcases their desire for privacy and their deep connection to their roots. The couple’s wedding was a beautiful blend of cultures, reflecting their unique relationship. Fans around the world eagerly await more details about the ceremony, but for now, Miley and Liam are enjoying their newlywed bliss in the comfort of their own home.