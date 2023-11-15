Where Kevin Hart Wife From?

Where Kevin Hart’s Wife From?

In the world of Hollywood, celebrities often capture our attention with their glamorous lifestyles and high-profile relationships. One such celebrity who has been in the spotlight for both his comedic talent and personal life is none other than Kevin Hart. Known for his hilarious stand-up comedy and roles in blockbuster movies, Hart has become a household name. However, many people are curious about the woman who stole his heart and became his wife. So, where is Kevin Hart’s wife from?

Eniko Parrish: A Brief Introduction

Kevin Hart’s wife is Eniko Parrish, a stunning model and social media personality. Born on August 18, 1984, in Baltimore, Maryland, Eniko Parrish is of mixed ethnicity, with her father being Jamaican and her mother being of mixed African-American and Asian descent. She grew up in Baltimore and attended high school there before pursuing a career in modeling.

The Love Story of Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish first met in 2009, but it wasn’t until 2011 that they officially started dating. The couple’s relationship blossomed, and they became engaged in 2014 during Eniko’s 30th birthday celebration. They tied the knot on August 13, 2016, in a lavish ceremony surrounded family and friends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How did Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish meet?

A: Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish met in 2009.

Q: When did Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish get married?

A: Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish got married on August 13, 2016.

Q: Where is Eniko Parrish from?

A: Eniko Parrish is from Baltimore, Maryland.

Q: What is Eniko Parrish’s ethnicity?

A: Eniko Parrish is of mixed ethnicity, with her father being Jamaican and her mother being of mixed African-American and Asian descent.

In Conclusion

Eniko Parrish, the wife of comedian Kevin Hart, hails from Baltimore, Maryland. With her striking looks and vibrant personality, she has captured the heart of one of Hollywood’s funniest men. Their love story is a testament to the power of true love and the ability to find happiness in unexpected places. As Kevin Hart continues to make audiences laugh, Eniko Parrish stands his side, supporting him in his endeavors and adding her own touch of glamour to their relationship.