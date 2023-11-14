Where Justin Bieber Got Married?

In a surprise move that left fans and media outlets buzzing, pop sensation Justin Bieber tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, model Hailey Baldwin, in a private ceremony on September 13, 2018. The couple exchanged vows at a courthouse in New York City, marking the beginning of their journey as husband and wife.

The decision to have a low-key wedding at a courthouse came as a shock to many, as Bieber and Baldwin had previously been rumored to be planning a lavish ceremony with family and friends. However, the couple opted for an intimate affair, choosing to keep their nuptials under wraps until after the fact.

The courthouse wedding was attended a small group of close friends and family members, including Bieber’s mother, Pattie Mallette, and Baldwin’s father, actor Stephen Baldwin. The couple reportedly exchanged vows in a private room, with a judge presiding over the ceremony.

Following their courthouse wedding, Bieber and Baldwin embarked on a whirlwind romance, traveling to various destinations around the world. They later held a more traditional wedding ceremony with family and friends in South Carolina on September 30, 2019, to celebrate their union.

FAQ:

Q: Why did Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin choose to have a courthouse wedding?

A: The couple wanted a private and intimate ceremony, away from the public eye. They opted for a courthouse wedding to keep the event low-key and personal.

Q: Did Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have a second wedding?

A: Yes, they held a more traditional wedding ceremony in South Carolina on September 30, 2019, to celebrate their marriage with family and friends.

Q: Are Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin legally married?

A: Yes, their courthouse wedding in New York City on September 13, 2018, made them legally married. The subsequent wedding ceremony in South Carolina was a celebration of their union.

Q: Did Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin invite any celebrities to their wedding?

A: While the courthouse wedding was attended a small group of close friends and family, the second wedding in South Carolina reportedly had a star-studded guest list, including celebrities such as Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

In conclusion, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin surprised the world with their decision to have a courthouse wedding in New York City. The couple opted for an intimate ceremony, choosing to keep their nuptials private until after the fact. Their subsequent wedding ceremony in South Carolina allowed them to celebrate their union with family and friends in a more traditional manner.