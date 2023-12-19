Where is XUMO TV located?

XUMO TV, the popular streaming service, has gained significant attention in recent years for its wide range of free, ad-supported channels. With its extensive content library and user-friendly interface, XUMO TV has become a go-to platform for many cord-cutters. However, one question that often arises is: where is XUMO TV located?

Location and Headquarters

XUMO TV is headquartered in Irvine, California, a city located in Orange County. Nestled in the heart of Southern California, Irvine is known for its vibrant tech scene and proximity to major entertainment hubs like Los Angeles. The city’s strategic location allows XUMO TV to tap into the rich talent pool and industry connections that the region offers.

Expansion and Availability

While XUMO TV’s headquarters are in California, its reach extends far beyond state lines. The streaming service is available across the United States and Canada, allowing viewers from both countries to access its diverse range of channels. XUMO TV has also expanded its presence internationally, with availability in select European countries.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Is XUMO TV a paid service?

A: No, XUMO TV is a free streaming service that offers ad-supported content.

Q: How can I access XUMO TV?

A: XUMO TV can be accessed through various platforms, including smart TVs, streaming devices (such as Roku and Amazon Fire TV), mobile apps, and web browsers.

Q: What types of content are available on XUMO TV?

A: XUMO TV offers a wide range of channels spanning various genres, including news, sports, entertainment, lifestyle, and more. The platform also features on-demand movies and TV shows.

Q: Can I customize my channel lineup on XUMO TV?

A: While you cannot fully customize the channel lineup, XUMO TV allows you to personalize your experience favoriting specific channels and genres.

In conclusion, XUMO TV is headquartered in Irvine, California, and is available to viewers in the United States, Canada, and select European countries. With its free, ad-supported model and diverse content offerings, XUMO TV continues to attract a growing audience of cord-cutters seeking an alternative to traditional cable television.