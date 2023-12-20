Where is XUMO based?

XUMO, the popular streaming service, is headquartered in Irvine, California. This innovative platform offers a wide range of free, ad-supported streaming content, including movies, TV shows, news, and sports. With its user-friendly interface and extensive library of channels, XUMO has quickly become a go-to destination for cord-cutters and streaming enthusiasts.

FAQ:

What is XUMO?

XUMO is a streaming service that provides free, ad-supported content to its users. It offers a diverse range of channels, including movies, TV shows, news, and sports.

Where is XUMO based?

XUMO is based in Irvine, California.

What does ad-supported mean?

Ad-supported refers to a business model where the service provider offers content for free to users, but includes advertisements to generate revenue. These ads are typically displayed before, during, or after the content.

Why is XUMO popular?

XUMO has gained popularity due to its extensive library of free content and user-friendly interface. It provides a convenient streaming experience without the need for a subscription or payment.

How can I access XUMO?

XUMO can be accessed through various devices, including smart TVs, streaming media players, smartphones, and tablets. Simply download the XUMO app from your device’s app store and start streaming.

Is XUMO available worldwide?

Yes, XUMO is available worldwide. However, the availability of specific channels and content may vary depending on your location.

In conclusion, XUMO is based in Irvine, California, and offers a diverse range of free, ad-supported streaming content. With its user-friendly interface and extensive library of channels, XUMO has become a popular choice for streaming enthusiasts around the world. Whether you’re looking for movies, TV shows, news, or sports, XUMO has something for everyone. So, grab your device and start exploring the world of free streaming with XUMO today!