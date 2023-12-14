Winter Weather in New Jersey: A Look Back and What to Expect

Winter is fast approaching in New Jersey, and many residents are wondering what kind of weather they can expect this year. Let’s take a look back at the past four winters in the state and see how they compared in terms of snowfall and temperature, and also explore some predictions for the upcoming season.

In 2023, New Jersey experienced an unusually warm winter. It was the second mildest winter in the state’s history, with an average temperature of 38.5 degrees. The winter of 2023 also had the second lowest snowfall, with only 3 inches recorded statewide. This deviation from the norm left many wondering if this trend will continue into the current season.

The winter of 2021-2022 brought an interesting twist, as South Jersey received more snow than North Jersey for only the third time in history. South Jersey saw an average snowfall of 24.8 inches, while North Jersey accumulated 22.7 inches. This shift in snowfall patterns had not been previously observed and added to the unpredictability of New Jersey winters.

Three years ago, in 2020-2021, North Jersey experienced a record-setting February with over 2 feet of snowfall in some areas. Morris and Sussex counties saw more than 30 inches of snow, making it the snowiest February in 128 years of record keeping. The statewide snowfall total for that winter reached 29.7 inches, with an average temperature of 34.3 degrees.

Looking back even further, the winter of 2019-2020 was considered a mild one. With only 4.7 inches of snow statewide, it was one of the lowest snowfall totals in New Jersey’s history. This mild winter was accompanied one of the hottest years on record for the state.

As for the upcoming winter, New Jersey state climatologist Dr. David Robinson explains that it is difficult to predict what will happen. While it would be unlikely to see another meager snow season two years in a row, the weather can always surprise us. Dr. Robinson notes that the El Niño pattern in the tropical Pacific could affect precipitation levels, and the temperatures will ultimately determine how much snow New Jersey sees this winter.

Regardless of what the winter brings, it’s always important to be prepared. Remember to bundle up when going outside and to take caution on the roads. Stay tuned for the latest weather updates and enjoy the season safely.