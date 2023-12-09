Where is the real Ginny and Georgia house?

Exploring the Real-Life Location of the Iconic Ginny and Georgia House

If you’re a fan of the hit Netflix series “Ginny and Georgia,” you’ve likely found yourself captivated the stunning house that serves as the backdrop for many of the show’s memorable moments. But have you ever wondered where this picturesque residence is located in real life? We’ve got you covered with all the details you need to know about the real Ginny and Georgia house.

The Real-Life Location

The actual house featured in the show is situated in the charming town of Wells, Maine, in the United States. This beautiful coastal town provides the perfect setting for the fictional town of Wellsbury, where the story unfolds. The house itself is a stunning Victorian-style mansion, complete with its distinctive architectural features and a wrap-around porch that exudes character and charm.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I visit the real Ginny and Georgia house?

A: Yes, you can! The house is privately owned, but it is located in a residential area that is accessible to the public. Visitors are welcome to admire the exterior of the house and take photos from the street.

Q: Are there any guided tours available?

A: Currently, there are no official guided tours of the house. However, you can explore the town of Wells and its surrounding areas, which offer a delightful experience reminiscent of the show.

Q: Is the interior of the house the same as in the show?

A: No, the interior scenes of the show are filmed on a set, not inside the actual house. The real-life owners have chosen to keep their private space separate from the show’s production.

Q: Are there any other notable locations from the show in Wells?

A: While the house is the most recognizable location, several other spots in Wells were used during filming. These include local businesses, parks, and streets that add to the authenticity of the show’s setting.

Visiting the real Ginny and Georgia house in Wells, Maine, offers fans a chance to immerse themselves in the world of the show and appreciate the beauty of this coastal town. So, if you find yourself in the area, don’t miss the opportunity to catch a glimpse of this iconic house that has captured the hearts of viewers worldwide.