Where is the real Breaking Bad house?

Where is the Iconic Breaking Bad House?

Breaking Bad, the critically acclaimed television series that aired from 2008 to 2013, captivated audiences with its gripping storyline and unforgettable characters. One of the most iconic elements of the show was the house where Walter White, the main character, lived with his family. Fans of the series often wonder where this famous house is located in real life.

The real Breaking Bad house is situated in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the same city where the show is set. Located at 9809 Margo Street SW, the house became a popular tourist attraction after the series gained immense popularity. However, it’s important to note that the house is privately owned, so visitors are not allowed inside.

FAQ:

Q: Can I visit the Breaking Bad house?

A: Yes, you can visit the exterior of the house located at 9809 Margo Street SW in Albuquerque, New Mexico. However, please remember that it is a private residence, so you cannot enter the property.

Q: Can I take pictures in front of the house?

A: Absolutely! Many fans of the show visit the house to take pictures and capture the essence of Breaking Bad. Just be respectful of the fact that it is someone’s home.

Q: Are there any guided tours available?

A: While there are no official guided tours of the Breaking Bad house, there are several tour companies in Albuquerque that offer Breaking Bad-themed tours. These tours often include visits to other iconic locations from the show as well.

Q: Are there any other notable Breaking Bad locations in Albuquerque?

A: Yes, Albuquerque is filled with locations that were featured in Breaking Bad. Some notable places include Los Pollos Hermanos (a fictional fast-food restaurant), the car wash where Walter White worked, and the Crossroads Motel.

The Breaking Bad house continues to be a symbol of the show’s legacy and attracts fans from all over the world. While you may not be able to step inside the actual residence, visiting the exterior and exploring other iconic locations in Albuquerque can provide an exciting and immersive experience for any Breaking Bad enthusiast.