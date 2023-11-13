Where Is The Pinterest Button on Chrome?

If you’re an avid Pinterest user, you may have noticed that the Pinterest button has mysteriously disappeared from your Chrome browser. This unexpected change has left many users wondering where they can find the beloved button and how they can continue to save and share their favorite images and ideas.

The Pinterest button, also known as the “Pin It” button, is a browser extension that allows users to save images and links directly to their Pinterest boards. It has been a popular feature among Pinterest enthusiasts, providing a convenient way to curate and organize content from the web.

However, with recent updates to the Chrome browser, the Pinterest button has been removed from its previous prominent position. This change has caused confusion and frustration among users who rely on the button for their Pinterest activities.

So, where exactly is the Pinterest button on Chrome now? The answer is simple: it has been integrated into the Chrome sharing menu. To access the Pinterest button, you need to click on the three-dot menu icon located at the top right corner of your Chrome browser window. From there, you can find the Pinterest option in the sharing menu, allowing you to save and share content as you did before.

FAQ:

Q: Why did the Pinterest button disappear from Chrome?

A: The Pinterest button was removed from its previous position due to recent updates to the Chrome browser. It has now been integrated into the Chrome sharing menu.

Q: How can I access the Pinterest button on Chrome?

A: To access the Pinterest button, click on the three-dot menu icon at the top right corner of your Chrome browser window. From there, you can find the Pinterest option in the sharing menu.

Q: Can I still save and share content on Pinterest using Chrome?

A: Yes, you can still save and share content on Pinterest using Chrome. The Pinterest button has been relocated to the Chrome sharing menu, allowing you to continue your Pinterest activities.

In conclusion, while the disappearance of the Pinterest button from Chrome may have initially caused confusion, it is still accessible through the Chrome sharing menu. So, fear not, Pinterest enthusiasts, you can continue to save and share your favorite content with ease.