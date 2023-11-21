Where is the on button on a SONY Bravia TV?

Where is the on button on a SONY Bravia TV?

Unlike traditional TVs with physical buttons, SONY Bravia TVs usually have touch-sensitive controls. The on button is typically located at the bottom center of the TV, just below the screen. It is often represented a power symbol, which looks like a circle with a vertical line in the middle. To turn on the TV, simply touch or press this symbol, and the TV will power up.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Can I turn on a SONY Bravia TV without the remote?

A: Yes, you can turn on a SONY Bravia TV without the remote. As mentioned earlier, the on button is located at the bottom center of the TV. Simply touch or press the power symbol to turn on the TV.

Q: What if the on button doesn’t work?

A: If the on button doesn’t work, there might be an issue with the TV or the power supply. First, ensure that the TV is properly plugged into a working power outlet. If the problem persists, try unplugging the TV for a few minutes and then plugging it back in. If none of these steps resolve the issue, it is recommended to contact SONY customer support for further assistance.

Q: Can I use the remote to turn on the TV?

A: Yes, the remote control that comes with a SONY Bravia TV usually has a dedicated power button. It is usually located at the top or side of the remote, marked with a power symbol. Pressing this button will turn on the TV.

In conclusion, the on button on a SONY Bravia TV is typically located at the bottom center of the TV, represented a power symbol. If you encounter any issues with turning on the TV, refer to the FAQ section or contact SONY customer support for assistance. Enjoy your SONY Bravia TV and immerse yourself in a world of entertainment!