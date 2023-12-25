Where is the house in E.T. today?

Exploring the Current Location of the Iconic House from E.T.

In the realm of cinematic history, certain movies have left an indelible mark on our collective memory. Steven Spielberg’s 1982 masterpiece, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, is undoubtedly one such film. The heartwarming story of a young boy named Elliott and his extraordinary bond with a friendly alien captivated audiences worldwide. One of the most recognizable settings from the movie is Elliott’s house, which has become an iconic symbol of the film. But where is this house today?

Located in the picturesque neighborhood of Tujunga, Los Angeles, the house still stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of E.T. Although the film was set in a fictional town in California, Spielberg chose this particular house to serve as Elliott’s home. Its charming facade and white picket fence became instantly recognizable to millions of viewers.

Over the years, the house has undergone some changes. The white paint has been replaced with a light blue hue, and the picket fence has been updated. However, the overall structure remains largely unchanged, allowing fans to easily identify it as the iconic E.T. house.

FAQ:

Q: Can I visit the E.T. house?

A: Yes, the house is privately owned but can be viewed from the street. Please be respectful of the current residents’ privacy.

Q: Are there any guided tours available?

A: While there are no official guided tours, several companies offer movie location tours in Los Angeles that may include a drive-by of the E.T. house.

Q: Can I take pictures in front of the house?

A: Absolutely! Many fans make a pilgrimage to the E.T. house to capture a piece of cinematic history. Just remember to be mindful of the residents and their property.

Q: Has the house been used in any other movies?

A: Despite its fame, the E.T. house has not been featured prominently in any other films. However, its iconic status continues to attract visitors from around the world.

As time goes on, the E.T. house remains a beloved landmark for movie enthusiasts and fans of Spielberg’s masterpiece. Its enduring presence serves as a reminder of the magic and wonder that E.T. brought into our lives. So, if you find yourself in Tujunga, don’t miss the opportunity to catch a glimpse of this legendary house and relive the enchantment of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.