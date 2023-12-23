Where is the beginning of E.T. filmed?

Exploring the Filming Locations of E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial

Have you ever wondered where the iconic opening scenes of the beloved film E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial were shot? Released in 1982, this Steven Spielberg masterpiece captured the hearts of millions around the world. The movie begins with a group of alien botanists exploring a forest on Earth, where they are interrupted government agents. But where exactly was this enchanting forest located?

Filming Location: Redwood National and State Parks

The breathtaking opening scenes of E.T. were filmed in the stunning Redwood National and State Parks, located in Northern California, United States. These parks are renowned for their magnificent coastal redwood trees, some of the tallest and oldest trees on the planet. Spielberg chose this location for its ethereal beauty and to create a sense of wonder and mystery.

FAQ:

Q: What are coastal redwood trees?

A: Coastal redwood trees, scientifically known as Sequoia sempervirens, are the tallest living trees on Earth. They can reach heights of over 300 feet (91 meters) and can live for more than 2,000 years. These majestic trees are primarily found along the coast of California and Oregon.

Q: Why did Spielberg choose Redwood National and State Parks?

A: Spielberg was captivated the enchanting beauty and otherworldly atmosphere of the Redwood National and State Parks. The towering redwood trees provided the perfect backdrop for the alien encounter, evoking a sense of awe and magic.

Q: Are the filming locations accessible to the public?

A: Yes, the Redwood National and State Parks are open to the public. Visitors can explore the awe-inspiring forests, hike through scenic trails, and even catch a glimpse of the locations where E.T. was filmed.

Q: Are there any other famous movies filmed in Redwood National and State Parks?

A: Yes, apart from E.T., these parks have served as a backdrop for several other notable films, including Jurassic Park, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, and The Lost World: Jurassic Park.

Visiting the Redwood National and State Parks allows fans of E.T. to immerse themselves in the same enchanting surroundings that captivated audiences over three decades ago. The towering redwood trees and lush greenery create an otherworldly atmosphere, reminding us of the magic and wonder that E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial continues to inspire in our hearts.