Where is Ted Lasso Filmed? A Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Hit Series

If you’re a fan of the heartwarming and hilarious Apple TV+ series, Ted Lasso, you may be wondering where the show is filmed. This article will take you behind the scenes and reveal the real-life locations that bring the fictional AFC Richmond to life.

Where is Ted Lasso filmed?

Ted Lasso is primarily filmed in and around London, England. The show takes advantage of the city’s diverse locations to create the vibrant world of AFC Richmond. From the team’s training ground to the local pubs, each setting adds depth and authenticity to the story.

What are some of the key filming locations?

One of the most iconic locations in the series is the fictional Richmond AFC stadium. In reality, this is actually The Hive Stadium, located in Canons Park, London. The stadium serves as the backdrop for the team’s home games and training sessions.

Another important location is the team’s training ground. This is filmed at the Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre, a real-life training facility located in Buckinghamshire, just outside of London. The picturesque grounds provide a stunning backdrop for the team’s practices and bonding moments.

Why did the creators choose London as the filming location?

London was chosen as the filming location for Ted Lasso due to its rich football culture and diverse range of settings. The city offers a variety of iconic landmarks, bustling streets, and historic venues that perfectly capture the essence of the show. Additionally, London’s vibrant atmosphere adds an extra layer of authenticity to the story, making it the ideal backdrop for Ted Lasso’s journey.

What other locations are featured in the show?

In addition to London, Ted Lasso also takes viewers to various locations around the United Kingdom. From the bustling streets of Richmond to the charming countryside, each location adds a unique flavor to the series. These diverse settings help create a sense of place and immerse viewers in the world of Ted Lasso.

In conclusion, Ted Lasso is primarily filmed in and around London, England. The show’s creators carefully selected locations that capture the spirit of the story and bring the fictional AFC Richmond to life. From the iconic stadium to the picturesque training ground, each location adds depth and authenticity to the series. So, the next time you watch Ted Lasso, keep an eye out for these real-life locations that make the show truly special.