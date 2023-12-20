Inside the Iconic Studio: Where is SNL Taped?

New York City, NY – Saturday Night Live (SNL), the legendary late-night sketch comedy show, has been a staple of American television for over four decades. Known for its hilarious skits, celebrity guest appearances, and cutting-edge satire, SNL has become an institution in the entertainment industry. But have you ever wondered where this iconic show is taped?

SNL is filmed in the heart of the Big Apple, at Studio 8H in 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York City. This historic studio has been the home of SNL since its inception in 1975. Located on the eighth floor of the Rockefeller Center, Studio 8H has witnessed countless memorable moments and performances that have shaped the show’s legacy.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What is Studio 8H?

A: Studio 8H is a television studio located in 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York City. It is the home of Saturday Night Live and has been since the show’s debut in 1975.

Q: How big is Studio 8H?

A: Studio 8H spans approximately 8,500 square feet, providing ample space for the elaborate sets and production needs of SNL.

Q: Can I visit Studio 8H?

A: Unfortunately, Studio 8H is not open to the public for regular tours. However, if you’re lucky enough to snag tickets to a live SNL taping, you’ll have the opportunity to experience the magic firsthand.

Q: Are there any other shows filmed in Studio 8H?

A: While SNL is the most famous show to be filmed in Studio 8H, other notable programs, such as The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers, have also utilized this iconic studio.

So, the next time you tune in to watch SNL, remember that the laughter and entertainment you’re enjoying are coming to you live from Studio 8H in the heart of New York City. It’s a place where comedy legends are made and where the spirit of SNL continues to thrive.