Exploring the Iconic Set: Where is SNL Filmed?

For over four decades, Saturday Night Live (SNL) has been a staple of American television, entertaining audiences with its unique blend of comedy, sketches, and live performances. As fans of the show know, the iconic set serves as the backdrop for countless memorable moments. But have you ever wondered where this legendary show is filmed?

The Home of SNL: Studio 8H at 30 Rockefeller Plaza

SNL is filmed in Studio 8H, located in the historic 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. This iconic building, also known as “30 Rock,” has been the home of NBC since its completion in 1933. Studio 8H, specifically designed for live broadcasts, has been the primary home of SNL since the show’s inception in 1975.

Studio 8H has witnessed countless comedic legends grace its stage, from the original cast members like Chevy Chase and John Belushi to modern-day stars like Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson. The studio’s intimate atmosphere and rich history contribute to the unique energy that SNL is known for.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can I visit the SNL set?

A: Unfortunately, the SNL set is not open to the public for regular visits. However, you can try to secure tickets to attend a live taping of the show, which offers a chance to experience the magic firsthand.

Q: How can I get tickets to SNL?

A: SNL tickets are highly coveted and in high demand. To have a chance at securing tickets, you can enter the show’s ticket lottery through the official SNL website. Winners are randomly selected and notified via email.

Q: Are there any guided tours of Studio 8H?

A: While Studio 8H itself is not part of the regular NBC Studio Tour, the tour does provide visitors with a glimpse into the world of SNL. The tour includes a visit to the SNL exhibit, where you can see costumes, props, and other memorabilia from the show’s history.

So, next time you tune in to SNL, remember that the laughter and entertainment are coming to you live from Studio 8H at 30 Rockefeller Plaza. This iconic location continues to be the heart of one of the longest-running and most beloved comedy shows in television history.