Where is Shiv’s wedding filmed in Succession?

Succession: Where Was Shiv’s Wedding Filmed?

In the hit HBO series Succession, Shiv Roy’s wedding is a highly anticipated event that takes place in the third season. Fans of the show are eager to know where this extravagant affair was filmed. Let’s dive into the details and uncover the stunning location that served as the backdrop for Shiv’s big day.

The wedding scenes were filmed at the majestic Aldourie Castle, located on the shores of Loch Ness in Scotland. This historic castle, dating back to the 17th century, provided the perfect setting for the opulent nuptials of Shiv Roy, played Sarah Snook, and her fiancé Tom Wamsgans, portrayed Matthew Macfadyen.

Aldourie Castle, with its breathtaking views of the Scottish Highlands and its picturesque gardens, added an air of grandeur and elegance to the wedding festivities. The castle’s stunning architecture and rich history made it an ideal choice for showcasing the lavish lifestyle of the Roy family.

FAQ:

Q: What is Aldourie Castle?

A: Aldourie Castle is a historic castle located on the shores of Loch Ness in Scotland. It dates back to the 17th century and is known for its stunning architecture and picturesque surroundings.

Q: Who plays Shiv Roy in Succession?

A: Shiv Roy is portrayed Australian actress Sarah Snook in the HBO series Succession.

Q: Who plays Tom Wamsgans in Succession?

A: Tom Wamsgans is portrayed British actor Matthew Macfadyen in the HBO series Succession.

Q: Why was Aldourie Castle chosen as the filming location for Shiv’s wedding?

A: Aldourie Castle was chosen for its grandeur, elegance, and picturesque surroundings, which perfectly complemented the opulent lifestyle of the Roy family depicted in the show.

The choice of Aldourie Castle as the filming location for Shiv’s wedding in Succession adds an extra layer of authenticity and beauty to the already captivating storyline. The castle’s stunning architecture and breathtaking surroundings create a truly magical atmosphere, making Shiv’s wedding a memorable event for both the characters and the viewers.