Where is Peaky Blinders filmed? Exploring the Iconic Locations of the Hit TV Series

If you’re a fan of the critically acclaimed TV series Peaky Blinders, you may have found yourself wondering where the show’s captivating scenes are filmed. This gritty period drama, set in post-World War I Birmingham, England, has gained a massive following for its compelling storyline and stunning visuals. In this article, we will take you on a virtual tour of the real-life locations that serve as the backdrop for this beloved series.

1. Birmingham, England: The heart and soul of Peaky Blinders lies in its portrayal of the industrial city of Birmingham. While the majority of the show is not actually filmed in Birmingham, the city’s rich history and architecture heavily influence the production design. The creators have successfully recreated the essence of Birmingham through meticulous set design and visual effects.

2. Liverpool, England: The majority of Peaky Blinders is filmed in and around Liverpool, which provides the perfect backdrop for the show’s dark and atmospheric scenes. The city’s diverse architecture, ranging from grand Victorian buildings to gritty backstreets, helps transport viewers back to the 1920s. Iconic locations such as Stanley Dock, Port of Liverpool Building, and St. George’s Hall have all made appearances in the series.

3. Arley Hall, Cheshire: One of the most recognizable locations in Peaky Blinders is Arley Hall, a stunning country house located in Cheshire, England. This magnificent estate serves as the backdrop for the Shelby family’s opulent home, known as “Arrow House” in the show. The grandeur and elegance of Arley Hall perfectly capture the essence of the Shelby family’s rise in society.

FAQ:

Q: Is Peaky Blinders filmed entirely on location?

A: While the show does utilize various real-life locations, some scenes are also filmed in studios and soundstages to recreate the gritty streets of Birmingham.

Q: Are the locations open to the public?

A: Yes, many of the locations featured in Peaky Blinders are open to the public. Arley Hall, in particular, offers guided tours where fans can explore the stunning interiors and gardens.

Q: Are there any other notable filming locations?

A: In addition to Birmingham, Liverpool, and Arley Hall, Peaky Blinders has also been filmed in other locations such as Manchester, Yorkshire, and Scotland, to name a few.

In conclusion, Peaky Blinders has captivated audiences not only with its gripping storyline but also with its visually stunning locations. From the industrial streets of Birmingham to the grandeur of Arley Hall, each setting plays a crucial role in bringing the world of the Shelby family to life. So, whether you’re a die-hard fan or simply appreciate breathtaking scenery, exploring the real-life locations of Peaky Blinders is a must-do.