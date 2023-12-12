Where is NCIS with Gibbs filmed?

NCIS: Where is Gibbs Filmed?

Introduction

NCIS, the popular American television series, has captivated audiences worldwide with its thrilling crime investigations and compelling characters. One of the show’s most iconic characters is Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, portrayed actor Mark Harmon. As fans eagerly follow Gibbs and his team’s adventures, many wonder where the show is filmed and how the locations contribute to its authenticity.

Filming Locations

NCIS primarily films in and around Los Angeles, California. The city’s diverse landscapes and vibrant neighborhoods provide the perfect backdrop for the show’s various crime scenes and investigations. From the bustling streets of downtown LA to the picturesque beaches of Santa Monica, the filming locations add depth and realism to the series.

Naval Criminal Investigative Service Headquarters

The fictional headquarters of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) is a key location in the show. Known as the “J. Edgar Hoover Building” in the series, it is actually filmed at the Valencia campus of California Institute of the Arts (CalArts). The building’s distinctive architecture and interior sets are meticulously designed to resemble a real government agency, enhancing the show’s authenticity.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Is the NCIS headquarters a real building?

A: No, the NCIS headquarters depicted in the show is fictional. However, the building used for filming is located at the Valencia campus of CalArts.

Q: Are all the crime scenes filmed in Los Angeles?

A: While the majority of the show is filmed in Los Angeles, some episodes feature scenes filmed on location in other parts of California or even different states. The production team strives to create a diverse range of settings to keep the show visually engaging.

Q: Can fans visit the filming locations?

A: Some of the locations used for filming are public spaces, such as beaches and city streets. However, the CalArts campus, where the NCIS headquarters is filmed, is not open to the public. It is important to respect any private property and follow local regulations when visiting filming locations.

Conclusion

NCIS continues to captivate audiences with its thrilling storylines and beloved characters. The show’s filming locations in and around Los Angeles, including the fictional NCIS headquarters at CalArts, contribute to its authenticity and immerse viewers in the world of crime investigation. As fans eagerly await each new episode, they can appreciate the effort put into creating a visually stunning and realistic portrayal of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.