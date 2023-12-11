Where is NCIS Filmed?

Los Angeles, CA – The hit television series NCIS has captivated audiences around the world with its thrilling storylines and compelling characters. But have you ever wondered where this popular crime drama is filmed? Let’s take a closer look at the locations that serve as the backdrop for this beloved show.

Definition: NCIS stands for Naval Criminal Investigative Service, a real-life federal law enforcement agency within the United States Department of the Navy.

Definition: Crime drama refers to a genre of television shows or movies that focus on criminal activities, investigations, and the people involved in solving crimes.

The majority of NCIS is filmed in the sunny city of Los Angeles, California. The show primarily utilizes various locations throughout the city to create the diverse settings seen on screen. From the iconic Santa Monica Pier to the bustling streets of downtown LA, the show’s production team takes advantage of the city’s rich and vibrant atmosphere.

One of the most recognizable filming locations for NCIS is the NCIS Headquarters, which is actually a set built on a soundstage at CBS Studio Center in Studio City, Los Angeles. This meticulously designed set serves as the central hub for the show’s characters and their investigations.

In addition to the studio sets, the production team also ventures out into the city to film on location. Frequently seen landmarks include the Los Angeles City Hall, the Griffith Observatory, and the USS Iowa Battleship Museum. These real-life locations add an authentic touch to the show’s storytelling, making it even more immersive for viewers.

FAQ:

Q: Is NCIS filmed entirely in Los Angeles?

A: While the majority of the show is filmed in Los Angeles, some episodes have been filmed on location in other cities or even abroad to add variety to the storylines.

Q: Are the crime scenes in NCIS real locations?

A: No, the crime scenes depicted in the show are fictional and created specifically for the storyline. However, they are often inspired real-life locations and events.

Q: Can fans visit the NCIS Headquarters set?

A: Unfortunately, the NCIS Headquarters set is not open to the public. However, fans can visit some of the real-life locations featured in the show, such as the USS Iowa Battleship Museum.

In conclusion, NCIS is primarily filmed in Los Angeles, California, utilizing both studio sets and various locations throughout the city. The show’s production team carefully selects these settings to create an authentic and visually stunning backdrop for the thrilling investigations carried out the NCIS team. So, the next time you tune in to watch NCIS, remember that the action is unfolding in the heart of the entertainment capital of the world.