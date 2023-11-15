Where Is Lionel Messi’s Wife From?

Lionel Messi, the Argentine football superstar, has captured the hearts of millions with his incredible skills on the field. But behind every great man is a great woman, and in Messi’s case, that woman is his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo. Many fans are curious about her background and where she comes from. So, let’s delve into the origins of Lionel Messi’s beloved wife.

Antonela Roccuzzo was born on February 26, 1988, in Rosario, Argentina. She grew up in the same city as Messi, and their paths first crossed when they were just children. Antonela and Messi’s friendship blossomed into a romantic relationship, and they tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in 2017.

Roccuzzo’s roots can be traced back to Italy. Her grandparents immigrated to Argentina from the southern Italian region of Calabria. This Italian heritage is evident in her striking looks and dark features. Antonela has often been praised for her beauty and elegance, which perfectly complements Messi’s charm and charisma.

FAQ:

Q: How did Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo meet?

A: Messi and Roccuzzo met as children in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina.

Q: When did they get married?

A: They got married in 2017 in a grand ceremony attended family, friends, and fellow football stars.

Q: Does Antonela Roccuzzo have any professional pursuits?

A: While Roccuzzo is not involved in professional football, she is a successful entrepreneur and has her own line of footwear and clothing.

Q: Do Messi and Roccuzzo have children?

A: Yes, they have three children together: Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro.

In conclusion, Antonela Roccuzzo, Lionel Messi’s wife, hails from Rosario, Argentina, where she was born and raised. Her Italian heritage adds to her allure, and she has become a prominent figure in the world of football alongside her husband. Together, they form a power couple that continues to inspire and captivate fans around the globe.