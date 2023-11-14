Where Is LeBron James School?

LeBron James, the renowned professional basketball player, has made significant contributions both on and off the court. One of his most notable endeavors is the establishment of the LeBron James Family Foundation (LJFF) and the opening of the I PROMISE School. Located in Akron, Ohio, the I PROMISE School is a testament to James’ commitment to education and his desire to give back to his community.

The I PROMISE School

The I PROMISE School is a public school that caters to at-risk students in Akron. It was founded in 2018 as a joint effort between the LeBron James Family Foundation and Akron Public Schools. The school aims to provide a supportive and nurturing environment for its students, focusing on their academic, emotional, and social needs.

Location

The I PROMISE School is situated in Akron, Ohio, LeBron James’ hometown. Akron is a city in Summit County, located in the northeastern part of the state. The school is strategically placed within the community to ensure accessibility for the students it serves.

FAQ

Q: Who can attend the I PROMISE School?

A: The I PROMISE School primarily serves students who are considered at-risk, typically from challenging socio-economic backgrounds. However, admission is not limited to a specific group, and any student within the Akron Public Schools district can apply.

Q: How is the I PROMISE School different from other schools?

A: The I PROMISE School offers a unique approach to education providing comprehensive support to its students and their families. This includes access to a food pantry, job placement assistance for parents, and a wide range of resources aimed at addressing the various challenges students may face.

Q: Does LeBron James teach at the school?

A: While LeBron James is actively involved in the operations and activities of the I PROMISE School, he does not serve as a teacher. However, he frequently visits the school, interacts with the students, and provides inspiration and guidance to the staff and students alike.

In conclusion, the I PROMISE School, founded LeBron James in Akron, Ohio, is a beacon of hope for at-risk students in the community. Its commitment to providing a holistic education and support system sets it apart from traditional schools, making it a shining example of LeBron James’ dedication to making a positive impact beyond the basketball court.