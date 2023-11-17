Where Is Katy Perry Las Vegas?

Las Vegas, Nevada – Katy Perry, the renowned American singer and songwriter, has recently announced her highly anticipated residency in Las Vegas. Fans from all over the world are eagerly awaiting the chance to see her perform live in the entertainment capital of the world. But where exactly will Katy Perry be performing in Las Vegas?

Resorts World Las Vegas, the newest and most extravagant resort on the Las Vegas Strip, will be hosting Katy Perry’s residency. The state-of-the-art Resorts World Theatre will serve as the venue for her electrifying performances. This 5,000-seat theater is specifically designed to provide an immersive experience for concert-goers, ensuring that every fan feels like they are part of the show.

Katy Perry’s residency, titled “Play”, promises to be a one-of-a-kind spectacle, featuring all of her greatest hits and captivating stage productions. The residency is set to kick off on December 29, 2021, and will continue with intermittent shows throughout 2022.

FAQ:

Q: How can I purchase tickets for Katy Perry’s Las Vegas residency?

A: Tickets for Katy Perry’s residency can be purchased through the official Resorts World Las Vegas website or through authorized ticketing platforms.

Q: How long will Katy Perry’s residency in Las Vegas last?

A: The residency is scheduled to run from December 29, 2021, to 2022, with intermittent shows throughout the year.

Q: Will Katy Perry perform all of her greatest hits during the residency?

A: Yes, Katy Perry’s residency, titled “Play,” will feature all of her greatest hits, ensuring an unforgettable experience for fans.

Q: Is the Resorts World Theatre a suitable venue for Katy Perry’s performances?

A: Absolutely! The Resorts World Theatre is a state-of-the-art venue specifically designed to provide an immersive experience for concert-goers.

Katy Perry’s residency in Las Vegas is undoubtedly one of the most highly anticipated events in the entertainment industry. With her incredible talent and the stunning Resorts World Las Vegas as the backdrop, fans can expect an unforgettable experience. So mark your calendars and get ready to witness Katy Perry’s electrifying performances in the heart of Las Vegas.