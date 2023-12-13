Where is Kaltura located?

Kaltura, the leading video technology company, has its headquarters located in New York City, United States. Founded in 2006, the company has grown to become a global leader in video management, video publishing, and video monetization solutions. With a strong presence in the United States, Kaltura also has offices in various locations around the world.

Global Reach

Kaltura’s global presence extends beyond its headquarters in New York City. The company has established offices in countries such as Israel, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Brazil, Singapore, and Australia. This extensive network of offices allows Kaltura to serve its customers and partners on a global scale, providing them with localized support and expertise.

Why New York City?

New York City serves as an ideal location for Kaltura’s headquarters due to its vibrant tech scene and proximity to major media and entertainment companies. Being situated in the heart of Manhattan, Kaltura is well-positioned to collaborate with industry leaders and stay at the forefront of video technology innovation.

FAQ

Q: What is video management?

A: Video management refers to the process of organizing, storing, and distributing video content. It involves tasks such as uploading, encoding, tagging, and categorizing videos to ensure efficient and effective management of video assets.

Q: What is video publishing?

A: Video publishing involves making video content available to an audience. It includes tasks such as publishing videos on websites, social media platforms, or video-sharing platforms, as well as managing video playback and distribution.

Q: What is video monetization?

A: Video monetization refers to the process of generating revenue from video content. This can be achieved through various means, such as advertising, subscriptions, pay-per-view, or licensing.

In conclusion, Kaltura, the renowned video technology company, is headquartered in New York City, with offices spread across the globe. Its strategic location allows Kaltura to collaborate with industry leaders and provide localized support to its customers and partners. With its comprehensive video management, publishing, and monetization solutions, Kaltura continues to shape the future of online video.