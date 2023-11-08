Where is Hocus Pocus filmed?

If you’re a fan of the cult classic Halloween film, Hocus Pocus, you may have wondered where the enchanting town of Salem, Massachusetts, where the movie is set, was actually filmed. Well, grab your broomsticks and get ready for a magical journey as we uncover the real filming locations of this beloved movie.

The Filming Locations

Contrary to popular belief, Hocus Pocus was not filmed in Salem itself. Instead, the majority of the movie was shot in various locations in the state of California. The iconic Sanderson Sisters’ house, for example, was a set built specifically for the film and was located on the backlot of Walt Disney Studios in Burbank.

Other notable filming locations include the Old Town Square in Pasadena, which served as the backdrop for the Halloween party scene, and the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden, where the memorable cemetery scenes were filmed.

FAQ

Q: Why wasn’t Hocus Pocus filmed in Salem?

A: Although the movie is set in Salem, the decision to film elsewhere was primarily due to budget constraints and logistical reasons. It was more cost-effective to recreate the town’s atmosphere in California.

Q: Are there any scenes filmed in Salem?

A: While the majority of the movie was filmed in California, a few establishing shots of Salem were used to give the film an authentic feel. These shots were captured during a brief visit to the town the film crew.

Q: Can I visit the filming locations?

A: Absolutely! Many of the filming locations, such as the Old Town Square in Pasadena, are open to the public. However, keep in mind that the Sanderson Sisters’ house was a set and no longer exists.

Q: Are there any other movies filmed in Salem?

A: Yes, Salem has been a popular filming location for various movies and TV shows. Some notable examples include The Crucible, Bewitched, and Hocus Pocus’s spiritual successor, Hubie Halloween.

While Hocus Pocus may not have been filmed in the actual town of Salem, its magical charm continues to captivate audiences around the world. So, whether you’re planning a visit to the filming locations or simply enjoying the movie from the comfort of your own home, let the enchantment of Hocus Pocus transport you to a world of witches, spells, and Halloween fun.