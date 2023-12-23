Where is ET streaming right now?

Where to Find ET Streaming Right Now: A Guide for Sci-Fi Fans

If you’re a fan of the iconic extraterrestrial film, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, you might be wondering where you can stream this beloved classic. Released in 1982 and directed Steven Spielberg, E.T. has captured the hearts of millions with its heartwarming story of friendship and adventure. In this article, we’ll explore the various streaming platforms where you can currently find E.T., ensuring you won’t miss out on this timeless masterpiece.

Where can I stream E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial?

As of now, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial is available for streaming on the following platforms:

1. Netflix: This popular streaming service offers E.T. as part of its extensive library. Simply search for the film in the Netflix search bar, and you’ll be ready to embark on an unforgettable journey with Elliott and his alien friend.

2. Amazon Prime Video: If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can stream E.T. for free on Prime Video. Just head over to the Prime Video website or app, search for E.T., and start watching.

3. Disney+: With the acquisition of 20th Century Fox, Disney+ now boasts a vast collection of classic films, including E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. Subscribers can easily find the film searching for it in the Disney+ library.

4. Hulu: For those with a Hulu subscription, E.T. is available to stream on this platform. Simply search for the film in the Hulu search bar, and you’ll be ready to relive the magic of this beloved tale.

What is E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial about?

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial follows the story of a young boy named Elliott who befriends an alien stranded on Earth. Together, they embark on a journey to help E.T. return home while facing various challenges and forming an unbreakable bond. The film explores themes of friendship, love, and the power of human connection.

Why is E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial considered a classic?

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial is considered a classic for several reasons. It was a groundbreaking film that pushed the boundaries of special effects and storytelling. The film’s emotional depth, combined with Spielberg’s masterful direction, resonated with audiences of all ages. E.T. also became a cultural phenomenon, inspiring merchandise, references in popular culture, and even a ride at Universal Studios.

In conclusion, if you’re eager to experience the magic of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, you can currently stream it on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Hulu. So grab some popcorn, gather your loved ones, and prepare to be transported to a world where friendship knows no bounds.