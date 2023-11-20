Where Is Ellen DeGeneres’ New Home?

In recent news, talk show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres has made headlines once again, but this time it’s not for her witty humor or philanthropic efforts. Instead, the focus has shifted to her new home. After selling her previous Beverly Hills mansion for a staggering $47 million, many are curious about the location of her latest real estate venture.

The Montecito Mansion

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, have reportedly purchased a stunning mansion in Montecito, California. Montecito is an affluent community located just south of Santa Barbara, known for its picturesque landscapes and luxurious properties. The couple’s new home spans over 9,000 square feet and sits on a sprawling 8.24-acre estate.

Features and Amenities

The Montecito mansion boasts an array of impressive features and amenities. With six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and multiple living spaces, the property offers ample room for the couple to entertain guests and enjoy their privacy. The estate also includes a guesthouse, a tennis court, a swimming pool, and beautifully landscaped gardens.

FAQ

Q: How much did Ellen DeGeneres’ new home cost?

A: The exact purchase price of the Montecito mansion has not been disclosed, but it is rumored to be around $49 million.

Q: Why did Ellen DeGeneres sell her Beverly Hills mansion?

A: Ellen and Portia decided to sell their previous Beverly Hills mansion to downsize and simplify their living arrangements.

Q: Is Montecito a popular destination for celebrities?

A: Yes, Montecito has long been a favored location for celebrities due to its privacy, natural beauty, and luxurious properties.

Q: Will Ellen DeGeneres continue her talk show from her new home?

A: It is unclear whether Ellen will continue filming her talk show from her Montecito mansion or if she will relocate her production to a different studio.

In conclusion, Ellen DeGeneres’ new home is a magnificent Montecito mansion, nestled in the exclusive community of Montecito, California. With its breathtaking views and luxurious amenities, it’s no wonder this property has caught the attention of many. As Ellen and Portia embark on this new chapter, fans eagerly await to see what the future holds for the beloved talk show host.