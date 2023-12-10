Where is Beck’s Apartment in “You”?

New York City, NY – The hit Netflix series “You” has captivated audiences with its thrilling storyline and complex characters. One of the most intriguing aspects of the show is the setting, particularly the apartment where the main character, Joe Goldberg, stalks his love interest, Guinevere Beck. Fans of the show have been curious about the real-life location of Beck’s apartment, eager to visit the site of some of the show’s most intense moments.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Is Beck’s apartment a real place?

A: No, Beck’s apartment is a fictional location created for the show “You.” However, the exterior shots of the building were filmed in New York City.

Q: Where were the exterior shots of Beck’s apartment filmed?

A: The exterior shots of Beck’s apartment were filmed at 152 Henry Street in Brooklyn Heights, New York City. This charming neighborhood is known for its historic brownstones and picturesque streets.

Q: Can I visit the filming location of Beck’s apartment?

A: Yes, you can visit the filming location at 152 Henry Street in Brooklyn Heights. However, please note that the interior scenes of Beck’s apartment were filmed on a set, so you won’t be able to explore the actual apartment seen in the show.

Q: Are there any other notable locations from “You” that I can visit?

A: Absolutely! “You” showcases various iconic New York City locations throughout its episodes. Some notable spots include the Mooney’s bookstore, which is actually the Logos Bookstore in Manhattan, and the Anavrin bookstore, which is filmed at the Argosy Book Store, also located in Manhattan.

While Beck’s apartment may not exist in reality, the show’s creators have done an excellent job of selecting real-life locations that add authenticity to the story. Whether you’re a fan of “You” or simply interested in exploring the vibrant city of New York, visiting these filming locations can be a thrilling experience. Just remember to respect the privacy of any residents who may live in these buildings and enjoy your journey into the world of “You.”