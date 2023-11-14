Where Is Angelina Jolie’s Mother From?

Angelina Jolie is a renowned Hollywood actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian. With her captivating performances and philanthropic efforts, she has become a household name. While many are familiar with her accomplishments, there is often curiosity surrounding her background and heritage. One frequently asked question is, “Where is Angelina Jolie’s mother from?”

Angelina Jolie’s mother, Marcheline Bertrand, was born on May 9, 1950, in Blue Island, Illinois, United States. She was of French-Canadian descent, with her ancestors hailing from Quebec, Canada. Marcheline Bertrand was an actress and producer, known for her roles in films such as “The Man Who Loved Women” and “Lookin’ to Get Out.”

Bertrand’s French-Canadian heritage played a significant role in shaping her identity and career. She was proud of her roots and often spoke about her love for Canada. Bertrand’s connection to her heritage also influenced Angelina Jolie, who has expressed her admiration for her mother’s French-Canadian background.

In conclusion, Angelina Jolie’s mother, Marcheline Bertrand, was born in Blue Island, Illinois, and had French-Canadian ancestry. Her heritage played a significant role in shaping her identity and career, and it continues to inspire her daughter, Angelina Jolie.