Where Is Angelina Jolie Parents From?

Where Is Angelina Jolie’s Parents From?

Angelina Jolie, the renowned Hollywood actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian, has captivated audiences worldwide with her talent and philanthropic efforts. While many are familiar with her impressive career, some may wonder about her family background and where her parents hail from.

Parents’ Origins

Angelina Jolie was born on June 4, 1975, in Los Angeles, California, to actor Jon Voight and actress Marcheline Bertrand. Although Jolie was born in the United States, her parents’ origins trace back to different parts of the world.

Jon Voight

Angelina Jolie’s father, Jon Voight, was born on December 29, 1938, in Yonkers, New York. He is of Slovak, German, and Swiss-German descent. Voight is a highly acclaimed actor, known for his roles in films such as “Midnight Cowboy,” “Deliverance,” and “Coming Home,” for which he won an Academy Award.

Marcheline Bertrand

Angelina Jolie’s mother, Marcheline Bertrand, was born on May 9, 1950, in Blue Island, Illinois. She had a mix of French-Canadian and Dutch-German ancestry. Bertrand was also an actress, known for her roles in movies like “The Man Who Loved Women” and “Lookin’ to Get Out.”

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is Angelina Jolie’s ethnicity?

Angelina Jolie has a diverse ethnic background. Her father, Jon Voight, is of Slovak, German, and Swiss-German descent, while her mother, Marcheline Bertrand, had French-Canadian and Dutch-German ancestry.

2. Did Angelina Jolie’s parents have any notable achievements?

Both of Angelina Jolie’s parents, Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand, were accomplished actors in their own right. Jon Voight won an Academy Award for his role in “Coming Home,” and Marcheline Bertrand appeared in several films throughout her career.

3. Where did Angelina Jolie grow up?

Although Angelina Jolie was born in Los Angeles, California, she spent a significant part of her childhood in New York City. She later moved back to Los Angeles to pursue her acting career.

In conclusion, Angelina Jolie’s parents, Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand, come from diverse ethnic backgrounds. While Jon Voight has Slovak, German, and Swiss-German roots, Marcheline Bertrand had French-Canadian and Dutch-German ancestry. Their unique heritage has undoubtedly influenced Jolie’s global perspective and passion for humanitarian work.