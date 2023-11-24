Where is Account Settings on Amazon?

If you’re a frequent Amazon shopper, you may have found yourself wondering where to find the account settings on the popular e-commerce platform. Whether you want to update your payment information, change your shipping address, or manage your subscriptions, accessing your account settings is essential. In this article, we will guide you through the process of finding your account settings on Amazon.

How to Access Account Settings on Amazon

To access your account settings on Amazon, follow these simple steps:

1. Open the Amazon website or launch the Amazon app on your device.

2. Sign in to your Amazon account using your email address and password.

3. Once signed in, locate the “Accounts & Lists” option at the top right corner of the page. Click on it.

Upon clicking “Accounts & Lists,” a drop-down menu will appear. Here, you will find various options, including “Your Account,” “Your Orders,” and “Your Lists.” To access your account settings, click on “Your Account.”

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What can I do in my Amazon account settings?

A: In your Amazon account settings, you can manage your payment methods, shipping addresses, and personal information. You can also view and track your orders, manage your subscriptions, and customize your communication preferences.

Q: Can I change my email address in my Amazon account settings?

A: Yes, you can change your email address in your Amazon account settings. Simply navigate to the “Login & security” section and select “Edit” next to your email address.

Q: How do I update my payment information on Amazon?

A: To update your payment information, go to the “Payment options” section in your account settings. From there, you can add, edit, or remove your credit cards, debit cards, or bank accounts.

Q: Where can I manage my Amazon Prime subscription?

A: To manage your Amazon Prime subscription, go to the “Memberships & subscriptions” section in your account settings. Here, you can view and modify your Prime membership details.

Now that you know how to access your account settings on Amazon, you can easily manage and customize your shopping experience. Whether it’s updating your payment information or tracking your orders, having control over your account settings ensures a seamless and personalized shopping journey.