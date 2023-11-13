Where Instagram Highlights?

Instagram, the popular photo and video sharing platform, has become a staple in the lives of millions of users worldwide. With its constant updates and new features, it can sometimes be challenging to keep up with all the changes. One feature that has gained significant popularity in recent years is Instagram Highlights. But where exactly do these Highlights appear on your profile?

When you visit an Instagram profile, you will notice a row of circular icons located just below the bio section. These icons represent the user’s Instagram Stories Highlights. Instagram Stories Highlights are collections of past stories that users choose to feature on their profile permanently. They allow users to showcase their favorite moments, products, or services, giving visitors a glimpse into their lives or businesses.

To create a Highlight, simply go to your profile and tap the “+” button on the Stories Highlights section. From there, you can select the stories you want to include in your Highlight and give it a name. Once created, the Highlight will appear as a circular icon on your profile, and anyone who visits your profile can tap on it to view the stories within.

FAQ:

Q: Can I rearrange the order of my Highlights?

A: Yes, you can easily rearrange the order of your Highlights. Simply go to your profile, tap and hold the Highlight you want to move, and drag it to your desired position.

Q: How many Highlights can I have on my profile?

A: Instagram allows users to have an unlimited number of Highlights on their profile. However, only four Highlights are visible at a time on the profile page. To view more, visitors can tap on the arrow buttons on either side of the Highlights row.

Q: Can I remove a Highlight from my profile?

A: Yes, you can remove a Highlight from your profile at any time. To do so, go to your profile, tap and hold the Highlight you want to remove, and select the “Delete Highlight” option.

In conclusion, Instagram Highlights are a fantastic way to showcase your favorite moments or promote your business on your profile. They appear as circular icons just below the bio section, allowing visitors to tap and view the stories within. With the ability to rearrange, add, and remove Highlights, users have full control over their profile’s visual storytelling.