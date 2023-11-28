Where in Georgia does Ben Affleck own a home?

Ben Affleck’s Georgia Hideaway: A Closer Look at the Actor’s Luxurious Homes

Ben Affleck, the renowned Hollywood actor, director, and producer, is not only known for his impressive filmography but also for his luxurious real estate portfolio. While most of his properties are located in Los Angeles, California, Affleck also owns a stunning home in the beautiful state of Georgia.

Affleck’s Georgia residence is nestled in the affluent neighborhood of Hampton Island Preserve, located near the coastal city of Savannah. This exclusive gated community offers privacy, tranquility, and breathtaking views of the surrounding marshlands.

The actor’s Georgian mansion boasts an impressive array of amenities, including a private dock, a state-of-the-art home theater, a wine cellar, and a spacious outdoor pool. The property spans over several acres, providing ample space for Affleck and his family to enjoy the great outdoors.

FAQ:

Q: How did Ben Affleck acquire his Georgia home?

A: Affleck purchased the property in Hampton Island Preserve in 2018. The exact purchase price remains undisclosed.

Q: Does Ben Affleck reside in Georgia full-time?

A: No, Affleck primarily resides in Los Angeles, California. However, he frequently visits his Georgia home for relaxation and to enjoy the serene surroundings.

Q: Can the public visit or tour Ben Affleck’s Georgia property?

A: Unfortunately, Affleck’s Georgia residence is strictly private and not open to the public for tours or visits.

Q: Are there any other notable celebrities who own homes in Hampton Island Preserve?

A: Yes, Hampton Island Preserve is a popular destination for celebrities seeking privacy and luxury. Other notable residents include country music star Luke Bryan and actor Matt Damon.

Ben Affleck’s Georgia hideaway serves as a peaceful retreat for the actor, allowing him to escape the hustle and bustle of Hollywood. With its stunning location and luxurious amenities, it’s no wonder why this property holds a special place in Affleck’s real estate portfolio.