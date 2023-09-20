Glen Powell: An Emerging Movie Star Who Deserves Recognition

Glen Powell is a talented young actor who has been steadily building his career over the past decade. While he may not be a household name yet, Powell has showcased his potential and versatility in various roles, proving that he has what it takes to become a movie star.

One of Powell’s breakout performances was in Richard Linklater’s “Everybody Wants Some!!” in 2016, a film that highlighted his charm and on-screen presence. He has since worked with Linklater in other projects, including “Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood” and “Hit Man.” Powell’s dedication to his craft and his ability to portray diverse characters has not gone unnoticed.

Most recently, Powell received critical acclaim for his lead role in Linklater’s “Hit Man,” portraying a police officer who goes undercover as a killer-for-hire. The festival reviews praised his performance, with publications like The Hollywood Reporter and Vanity Fair acknowledging his potential as a movie star.

However, the distribution rights for “Hit Man” were acquired Netflix, bringing into question its potential for a significant theatrical release. While Netflix has been known to invest heavily in films, many titles often get buried within the platform’s vast library without much fanfare or promotion.

This is a common concern among filmmakers, as their work can easily get lost in the content churn of streaming services. Despite Powell’s impressive performances in films like “Hidden Figures,” which earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture, and “Set It Up,” a charming romantic comedy, audiences may not have been aware of these films due to their streaming exclusivity.

The lack of recognition for emerging talents like Powell highlights a bigger issue in Hollywood, where the focus on major theatrical releases and blockbuster franchises often overshadows the development of new movie stars. While Powell’s career trajectory may resemble that of Tom Cruise, who started as an action star in “Top Gun” but proved his versatility over time, it is important to support and celebrate young actors who demonstrate talent across various genres.

