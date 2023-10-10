Dua Lipa Deletes Instagram Account to Signal New Album

Dua Lipa, known for her active presence on Instagram, has recently deleted her account, signaling the imminent release of her third album. The singer, who regularly shares updates about her vacations and fashion choices on the platform, wiped her entire photo feed of more than 1,500 posts and changed her profile picture to a kaleidoscopic blue image.

Fans noticed the transformation and interpreted it as a clear indication that Lipa is transitioning into a new era of her music career. Her profile picture, featuring reflections of her eye in a psychedelic diamond template, suggests a departure from her previous disco-pop sound towards a more sonically mature tone inspired 70s psychedelia. This shift represents a significant gamble for Lipa, straying from her signature style.

In an interview with ‘T’ Magazine in August, Lipa mentioned that her upcoming album would have a different musical approach while still retaining elements of pop. She emphasized the importance of maintaining a connection with her fanbase and not alienating them with a drastic shift in genre.

By deleting her Instagram account and starting anew, Lipa appears to be following the less-is-more approach to promotion, taking inspiration from Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker. This move has generated excitement and anticipation among fans, as they eagerly await the release of “Dua Lipa 3,” as it is unofficially referred to.

Overall, Lipa’s decision to wipe her Instagram account serves as a powerful signal that a new chapter is about to begin in her music career. With a refreshed start and a new album on the horizon, fans can expect an exciting and possibly unexpected musical journey from the talented artist.

