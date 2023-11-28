Where Does NXT Shoot? A Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Filming Locations of NXT

If you’re a fan of professional wrestling, chances are you’ve heard of NXT. This popular wrestling brand, owned WWE, has gained a massive following over the years. But have you ever wondered where the action takes place? In this article, we’ll take you behind the scenes and explore the shooting locations of NXT.

Full Sail University: The Home of NXT

One of the most iconic venues for NXT is Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. Since 2012, Full Sail has been the primary location for NXT tapings. The university’s state-of-the-art facilities provide an ideal setting for the high-energy wrestling matches that NXT is known for. The intimate atmosphere of the Full Sail Live venue allows fans to be up close and personal with their favorite wrestlers.

WWE Performance Center: The Training Ground

While Full Sail University is where the magic happens, the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, is where the wrestlers hone their skills. This world-class training facility is equipped with top-of-the-line equipment and features multiple rings for wrestlers to practice their moves. It also serves as a backdrop for some of NXT’s training segments and behind-the-scenes footage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Does NXT ever shoot outside of Full Sail University?

A: Yes, NXT occasionally holds special events and pay-per-views at different venues across the United States. These events, known as TakeOver, showcase NXT’s biggest matches and often take place in arenas like the Barclays Center in Brooklyn or the Allstate Arena in Chicago.

Q: Are the matches filmed live or pre-recorded?

A: NXT tapings at Full Sail University are typically pre-recorded, allowing for multiple episodes to be filmed in one night. However, the action is still presented as if it were live, with the crowd’s reactions adding to the excitement.

Q: Can fans attend NXT tapings?

A: Yes, fans can attend NXT tapings at Full Sail University. Tickets are usually available through the Full Sail website or WWE’s official channels. Attending a live taping is a great way to experience the energy and passion of NXT firsthand.

In conclusion, NXT primarily shoots at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida, and trains at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. These locations provide the perfect backdrop for the thrilling wrestling action that NXT delivers. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just curious about the inner workings of professional wrestling, NXT’s shooting locations offer a glimpse into the world of sports entertainment.