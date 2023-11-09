Where does M&S meat come from?

In today’s world, consumers are becoming increasingly conscious about the origins of the products they purchase, especially when it comes to food. One popular retailer that has garnered attention for its commitment to quality and sustainability is Marks & Spencer (M&S). With a wide range of meat products available, many people wonder: where does M&S meat come from?

M&S takes great pride in sourcing its meat from trusted suppliers who adhere to strict standards of animal welfare, sustainability, and quality. The retailer works closely with farmers and producers both in the UK and abroad to ensure that their meat meets these high standards.

One of the key aspects of M&S’s meat sourcing strategy is its dedication to British farming. The retailer sources the majority of its fresh meat from British farmers, supporting local communities and reducing the carbon footprint associated with long-distance transportation. By working directly with farmers, M&S can ensure that the animals are raised in a humane and ethical manner.

M&S also recognizes the importance of global partnerships to provide customers with a diverse range of meat products. For certain specialty meats, such as New Zealand lamb or Scottish salmon, the retailer collaborates with trusted international suppliers who share their commitment to quality and sustainability. These partnerships allow M&S to offer customers a wider selection while maintaining their high standards.

FAQ:

Q: What does “animal welfare” mean?

A: Animal welfare refers to the ethical treatment and well-being of animals, ensuring they are raised and cared for in a manner that minimizes stress and promotes their physical and mental health.

Q: How does M&S ensure sustainability in its meat sourcing?

A: M&S works with suppliers who follow sustainable farming practices, such as minimizing environmental impact, conserving natural resources, and promoting biodiversity. They also prioritize reducing food waste and packaging waste throughout their supply chain.

Q: Does M&S use any hormones or antibiotics in their meat?

A: M&S has strict policies against the routine use of hormones or antibiotics in their meat production. However, if an animal becomes ill and requires treatment, antibiotics may be used under veterinary supervision to ensure the animal’s welfare.

In conclusion, M&S takes great care in sourcing its meat from trusted suppliers who prioritize animal welfare, sustainability, and quality. By working closely with farmers both in the UK and abroad, M&S ensures that their meat products meet the high standards expected their customers. So, the next time you purchase meat from M&S, you can be confident in knowing where it comes from and the values behind its production.