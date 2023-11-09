Where does M&S get their food from?

In the world of retail, Marks & Spencer (M&S) has long been known for its commitment to quality and sustainability. As one of the UK’s leading food retailers, M&S takes great pride in sourcing its products responsibly. But where exactly does M&S get their food from?

Local and British Suppliers

M&S places a strong emphasis on supporting local and British suppliers. They work closely with a network of over 3,000 farmers and growers across the UK, ensuring that their customers have access to the freshest and highest-quality produce. By sourcing locally, M&S reduces food miles, supports local economies, and promotes sustainable farming practices.

Global Partnerships

While M&S prioritizes local suppliers, they also have global partnerships to provide customers with a wide range of products. These partnerships are built on long-term relationships with trusted suppliers who share M&S’s commitment to quality and sustainability. M&S works closely with these suppliers to ensure that their products meet the same high standards as those sourced locally.

Sustainable Fishing

M&S is dedicated to promoting sustainable fishing practices. They source their fish and seafood from well-managed fisheries and farms, ensuring that they meet strict environmental and ethical standards. By working closely with their suppliers, M&S aims to protect marine ecosystems and support the livelihoods of fishing communities.

FAQ

Q: Does M&S source any organic products?

A: Yes, M&S offers a wide range of organic products, including fruits, vegetables, dairy, and meat. These products are sourced from certified organic farms that adhere to strict organic farming standards.

Q: How does M&S ensure the quality of their products?

A: M&S has a rigorous quality control process in place. They work closely with their suppliers to ensure that products meet their strict specifications and undergo regular testing to maintain quality and safety standards.

Q: Does M&S have any initiatives to reduce food waste?

A: Yes, M&S is committed to reducing food waste. They have implemented various initiatives, such as redistributing surplus food to charities and working with suppliers to minimize waste throughout the supply chain.

Q: Are M&S products free from genetically modified organisms (GMOs)?

A: Yes, M&S has a policy of not using genetically modified ingredients in their own-brand food products. They work closely with their suppliers to ensure that GMOs are not present in the products they sell.

In conclusion, M&S sources its food from a combination of local and British suppliers, as well as global partners who share their commitment to quality and sustainability. They prioritize sustainable farming and fishing practices, while also offering a range of organic products. With their dedication to responsible sourcing, M&S continues to provide customers with high-quality food options.