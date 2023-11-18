Where Does Lionel Messi Play Now?

In the world of football, few names carry as much weight as Lionel Messi. The Argentine superstar has mesmerized fans and pundits alike with his incredible skills and unrivaled talent. However, in recent times, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding his club career. So, where does Lionel Messi play now?

As of August 2021, Lionel Messi currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), a prominent football club based in Paris, France. This move came as a shock to many, as Messi had spent his entire professional career at Barcelona, becoming their all-time leading scorer and winning numerous titles.

After spending over 20 years at Barcelona, Messi’s departure from the club was announced in August 2020 due to financial constraints faced the Spanish giants. This led to a frenzy of speculation about his next destination, with several top clubs vying for his signature. Ultimately, PSG emerged as the frontrunners and secured the services of the footballing icon.

Messi’s move to PSG reunited him with former Barcelona teammate Neymar Jr. and introduced him to a star-studded squad that includes the likes of Kylian Mbappé and Sergio Ramos. The Argentine maestro signed a two-year contract with the option for a third year, and his arrival at PSG has generated immense excitement among fans worldwide.

FAQ:

Q: Why did Lionel Messi leave Barcelona?

A: Messi’s departure from Barcelona was primarily due to financial difficulties faced the club. Barcelona was unable to register Messi’s new contract due to La Liga’s financial fair play regulations, leading to his departure.

Q: How long did Messi play for Barcelona?

A: Messi joined Barcelona’s youth academy, La Masia, at the age of 13 and made his first-team debut in 2004. He spent 17 seasons with the senior team, making over 750 appearances and scoring a staggering 672 goals.

Q: How much did PSG pay for Messi?

A: The financial details of Messi’s move to PSG were not officially disclosed. However, it is widely reported that his contract with PSG is worth around €35 million per year, making him one of the highest-paid footballers in the world.

Q: Will Messi retire at PSG?

A: Messi’s contract with PSG is initially for two years, with the option for a third year. Whether he will retire at PSG or move on to another club in the future remains uncertain and will depend on various factors, including his performance and personal preferences.

In conclusion, Lionel Messi currently plies his trade at Paris Saint-Germain, where he continues to dazzle fans with his extraordinary skills. His move to PSG marked the end of an era at Barcelona and opened a new chapter in his illustrious career. Football enthusiasts around the globe eagerly await the magic Messi will bring to the French capital.